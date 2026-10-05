Police search for dump truck after person struck and killed on I-93 in Wilmington

Investigators are searching for a dump truck that hit and killed a person on I-93 in Wilmington on Monday.

The victim was in the roadway near exit 34 when they were hit by what witnesses describe as a black and red dump truck around 2:00 p.m., according to investigators.

The dump truck did not stay at the scene, Massachusetts State Police say and investigators are trying to locate the vehicle.

The three right lanes were closed for several hours before reopening at 5:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit at 781-897-6600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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