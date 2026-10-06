2 NFL referees suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’

The NFL on Monday suspended two referees for separate incidents of “unprofessional conduct toward a player” during games on Sunday.

Line judge Jeff Seeman was suspended for two games for his actions during the Arizona Cardinals-New York Giants contest, while referee Adrian Hill will sit out one game for an incident that occurred during the Miami Dolphins-Minnesota Vikings game, The Athletic reported.

Both officials were suspended without pay, according to the sports news website.

The suspensions were issued by Ramon George, the league’s vice president of officiating, ESPN reported.

Seeman was observed on camera allegedly cursing at Arizona tight end Trey McBride during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the Giants, according to the cable sports outlet.

McBride was arguing for a pass interference penalty against Giants cornerback Dru Phillips after a third-and-8 play, The Athletic reported. It was unclear what McBride said to the official; CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala posted to social media that she was standing next to the exchange and never heard McBride curse.

From @TheAthletic: The NFL suspended two referees for separate instances of "unprofessional conduct" toward players during Sunday games. https://t.co/f3KKtVgiaC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2026

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter tweeted his frustration with Seeman’s conduct.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter wrote. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

“It’s a tough one for me. You hate to see it for obvious reasons. I don’t need to go further than that, but I do want to give the man a little bit of grace too,” Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Monday, according to ESPN. “I know Jeff. He’s a good man. It’s unfortunate it happened. It can’t happen obviously and I’ll leave it at that.”

This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard. https://t.co/vawHA8Jrlt — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) October 4, 2026

During the first quarter of Minnesota’s 15-10 win against Miami, Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson collided with Hill after the player was pushed by running back Ollie Gordon II, The Athletic reported.

Wilson tried to help Hill back to his feet, but the referee jumped up while pointing at the player and telling him to move away, according to the sports news outlet.

“That was funny, honestly,” Wilson told reporters in the Vikings’ locker room after the game. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on.

“He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and (Gordon). He said he was just trying to break us up.”

NFL referee Adrian Hill had a strong reaction when Vikings LB Eric Wilson offered to help him up after their inadvertent collision. (📺 FOX) https://t.co/azDgsIZESY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he did not get a great view of the play but defended Hill, ESPN reported.

“I think Adrian’s a really good official and does a really good job,” O’Connell said Monday. “And I think that was just kind of a fast moment that happened and we can put it behind us hopefully.”

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Seeman has officiated in 380 games since debuting in the NFL in 2002. Hill has been in the league since 2010 and has officiated in 255 games.

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