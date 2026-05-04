Trial for former Patriots star Stefon Diggs begins Monday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected in court Monday for the first day of trial. He is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Diggs, 32, was not in court Friday for the final pre-trial hearing. He previously plead not guilty to the charges and denies he strangled a private chef who worked for him.

The charges stem from an alleged December altercation involving his personal chef. The hearing was originally scheduled for January but was moved to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages at the home of the professional football player on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was reported in person to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

The alleged victim told Dedham police she worked as a private chef for Diggs, claiming he struck her in the face and placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News include text messages between Diggs and the chef. These messages document the two individuals arguing over money. While facing the charges, Diggs has denied the claims that he strangled the woman.

In earlier court appearances, Diggs’ previous attorneys stated they were working to resolve the dispute with a financial settlement. That did not happen. Diggs’ new attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters in February, “Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent...It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened...He’s a good person, and we’re looking forward to the prosecutors seeing all the facts and evidence that we’ve gathered.”

Schuster added, “I absolutely think the charges will be dropped.”

Diggs was released on personal recognizance under conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim in this case, including third-party contact.

The Patriots organization has expressed support for Diggs since the allegations were made public. Team officials stated they would continue to gather information about the matter.

Boston 25 News will be in the courtroom on Monday and will bring you updates as they happen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group