Report: New England Patriots to release WR Stefon Diggs

that The New England Patriots and their leading receiver last year are set to part ways, according to a new report.

The Patriots will release WR Stefon Diggs at the start of the league year, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns as he helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl XL last season.

The Patriots informed four-time Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs they’re releasing him after the start of the league year next week, per sources. pic.twitter.com/cRKS8pJw9G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 4, 2026

Diggs, who will turn 33 next season, signed a three-year, $63,500,000 contract with the New England Patriots last summer but was going to carry an intimidating $26 million cap hit into the 2026 season.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels alluded to the idea that the Patriots wanted Diggs to restructure his contract for the upcoming season but the WR reportedly declined.

Looks like the Patriots wanted Diggs to restructure and he did not. Patriots have a big need at WR now https://t.co/bO3DSxzH2r — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 4, 2026

Diggs posted on social media thanking the Patriots, adding “We family forever.”

Here it is from Stefon Diggs, saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/B9vghq4ha2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2026

Diggs encountered legal trouble last year after his former chef claimed he hit her in the face and put her in a chokehold before he allegedly threw her on a bed on December 2.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

