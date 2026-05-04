Pedestrian hit and killed in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A person was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brockton on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 9:24 p.m. in the area of 885 Belmont Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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