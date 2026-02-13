Patriots’ Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to strangulation or suffocation, assault & battery charges

The New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was in court on Friday to plead not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Boston25News reported that he faces charges for an alleged incident involving his personal chef and unpaid wages that occurred at Diggs’ home in December.

The chef said that she worked for the NFL star and claimed he hit her in the face and put her in a chokehold before he allegedly threw her on a bed on Dec. 2.

She made a police report on Dec. 16, after first being hesitant to file charges, court records said, according to ESPN.

Text messages between Diggs and the woman showed the pair arguing over money. Diggs denies he strangled the woman, Boston25News reported.

His attorney believes his client will have his name cleared.

Diggs was released on his personal recognizance and was told to stay away from and have no contact with the woman.

The New England Patriots said they’re gathering information about the allegations and will work with the NFL and law enforcement as needed.

Diggs played in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, leading the team in the huddle ahead of the championship game.

The Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13.

Diggs had three receptions for 37 yards in the loss, according to ESPN.

The hearing on Friday had been scheduled for January but was delayed.

The Associated Press said it was moved to allow him to play in the game.

