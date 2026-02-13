Judge rules man accused in death of Boston art collector not competent for trial

BOSTON — The man accused of running over and killing a well‑known Boston art collector earlier this year has been found not mentally competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday morning.

William Haney Jr., 42, will remain in a state psychiatric hospital indefinitely while doctors continue evaluating his condition.

Prosecutors say Haney struck and killed John Axelrod on January 3 while Axelrod was walking his dog on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall in the city’s Back Bay. The dog also died.

According to defense attorneys, there is no indication that the two men knew each other.

Haney’s lawyer said his client had been suffering from severe delusions and believed Axelrod was involved in a plot to kill him.

With the competency ruling, prosecutors now face a choice: wait until Haney is restored to competency—a process that can take months or even years—or drop the case entirely.

For now, the criminal proceedings remain paused.

After the deadly crash, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts said Axelrod was a major museum supporter who donated substantial art to the MFA.

