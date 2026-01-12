Boston man accused in deadly Back Bay crash to pursue insanity defense

BOSTON — A Boston man charged with hitting and killing a well‑known art collector with his car is preparing to seek an insanity defense.

According to the Boston Globe, William Haney’s lawyers say his client has a history of struggling with mental health.

Prosecutors allege that on January 3, Haney intentionally drove into 79‑year‑old John Axelrod in the Back Bay.

Axelrod, a respected art collector, died at the scene along with his dog.

Haney faces charges including first‑degree murder and animal cruelty.

He is currently being held without bail and has been sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled on January 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

