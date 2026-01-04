Pedestrian killed in Back Bay hit-and-run; suspect arrested and charged with murder

BOSTON — An elderly male and his dog have died after being hit by a car in Back Bay on Saturday morning. Boston Police have found the suspect who fled the scene of the accident and have charged him with murder.

According to officials, the incident happened around 8:09 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue and Hereford Street.

On arrival, officers located a victim and his dog suffering from injuries after being struck by a car.

The victim and his dog were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Full notifications were requested along with the Fatal Collision Investigation Team.

Based on information gained from the investigation, according to police, a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast.

Boston Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located and Brookline.

42-year-old William Henry was charged with murder, and he will be arraigned tomorrow in Boston Municipal Court.

The victim’s ID will be released after an autopsy and full family notifications are made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

