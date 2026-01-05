‘Deliberate and premeditated murder’: driver who allegedly killed MFA benefactor held without bail

BOSTON — William Haney, 42, was arraigned at Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of murder and animal cruelty for allegedly running over and killing John Axelrod, 79, while he walked his dog, Tale, on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall in Boston’s Back Bay.

A not guilty plea was entered on Haney’s behalf, but a prosecutor told the court Haney targeted Axelrod and his dog.

“This was not a motor vehicle accident; it was deliberate and premeditated murder with the defendant using his Toyota SUV as the murder weapon,” Prosecutor Ursla Knight told the court.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The prosector said Haney, who lived alone on nearby Marlboro Street, used a derogatory term when he asked a passerby if he had seen a man in a red jacket walking his dog.

After the witness pointed Haney in Axelrod’s direction, the prosecutor said Haney drove his SUV up over the curb of the mall and drove directly at Axelrod.

Afterwards, Axelrod allegedly drove to Brookline where he was recorded on surveillance video, pulling the dog’s leash off the grill of his SUV, and asking a local mechanic to fix his car.

An hour after the crash, Haney’s brother brought him to Brookline Police to report the accident.

After the arraignment, Haney’s lawyer said his client is delusional and that Haney and Axelrod did not know each other

“He is seriously delusional. Today he had no understanding of why’s here and what happened,” said Defense Attorney Keith Halpern

In a statement, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts said John Axelrod was a major museum supporter who donated substantial art to the MFA.

At court, a family friend said she was devastated.

“I’m in shock. I don’t know what to do, I don’t think he’s mentally all there. I feel bad. I’m hurt, because John is an amazing human being. He didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this,” said Mildred Gonzalez, one of Axelrod’s friends.

Haney was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

He is held without bail and due back in court for a hearing on January 23rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

