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Patrick Clancy due in court as lawsuit against Lindsay Clancy’s medical providers continues

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Patrick Clancy is expected in court as his civil lawsuit against medical providers who treated his former wife, Lindsay Clancy, continues.

Patrick Clancy is accusing the providers of negligence that he alleges ultimately led to the deaths of the couple’s three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, at their Duxbury home in January 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Clancy claims the medical providers failed to properly monitor Lindsay Clancy’s condition and improperly prescribed medication.

South Shore Health is among the defendants named in the lawsuit.

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“The bevy of diverse and powerful medications they misprescribed, coupled with their abject failure to appropriately monitor Lindsay, resulted in Lindsay’s mental health deteriorating to the point of suicidal ideation and requiring inpatient care,” the lawsuit states. “Ultimately, defendants’ negligent treatment of Lindsay, including their complete failure to recognize and address the radical erosion of her mental health, resulted in tragedy, namely, allegations that Lindsay took the lives of her children. If defendants had not acted negligently, and rather had provided adequate care, it is more likely than not that Patrick and Lindsay’s children would still be alive today.”

Boston 25 News reached out to South Shore Health, which said it could not comment on the litigation but added that it always strives to provide excellent care to its patients.

Lindsay Clancy’s attorneys have argued that she killed the three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Her criminal trial ended in September with a hung jury, and her recent motion for a required finding of not guilty in her murder case was denied by a Plymouth Superior Court judge.

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