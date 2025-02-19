JFK Library set to reopen Wednesday after sudden closure

BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston is set to reopen today after a temporary closure on Tuesday.

“The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today,” a spokesperson for the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday night. “As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library.”

Boston City Councilor John Fitzgerald was outraged to hear of the sudden dismissal of federal employees at the landmark in his district.

“It’s not a great look and it certainly sends a message from Washington to the folks in Boston that we’re not valued,” Fitzgerald said. “I literally got a job for somebody this morning at JFK Library. Someone who could’ve really used that job, and to have hours later it be closed down. It’s sick.”

The museum curator tells Boston 25 that an executive order from the white house led to the dismissal of at least five federal employees who deal directly with visitors. This is part of the Trump administration’s order to lay off probationary federal workers. Visitors who were inside the library were forced to leave yesterday

Gov. Maura Healey, in a brief statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, echoed similar sentiments, criticizing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, senior adviser to the president.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s thoughtless crusade has caused an iconic institution and economic driver to close in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Boston 25 was told federal workers who were laid off provided visitors access to the building. The curator tells she is concerned about how visitors will be allowed in, especially for future events like field trips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group