Citing ‘dismissal of federal employees’, JFK Library closes temporarily but will reopen Wednesday

BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston is set to reopen on Wednesday after a temporary closure on Tuesday, according to the National Archives.

“The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today,” a spokesperson for the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday night. “As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library.”

The library will be open on Wednesday, the National Archives Public and Media Communications staff said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

“The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be open tomorrow, and the National Archives staff looks forward to welcoming guests, visitors, and researchers,” the statement said.

“The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed until further notice,” the JFK Library Foundation said earlier Tuesday, in a Facebook post shortly before 3 p.m.

Gov. Maura Healey, in a brief statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, criticized President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, senior adviser to the president, and called for the reopening of the presidential library.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s thoughtless crusade has caused an iconic institution and economic driver to close in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

“The JFK Library plays an essential role in our state and nation’s history, our travel and tourism sector, and our economy,” Healey said. “We hope that this closure will be temporary and urge President Trump and DOGE to reverse course so that the library can reopen to continue educating visitors and contributing to our economy.”

