JetBlue announces ‘Cyber Fundays’ sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $49

BOSTON — Are you planning a getaway in 2025? JetBlue on Monday announced a three-day sale featuring flights out of Boston for as low as $49.

The airline’s “Cyber Fundays” sale kicked off Monday and will be ongoing through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Whether you’re looking for warm-weather Caribbean escapes, East Coast winter wonderlands, or anything in between – get ahead of your 2025 travel plans for travel,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

The sale prices for the one-way flights are good for travel from Dec. 9, 2024, through April 8, 2025, although blackout dates apply from Dec. 18, 2024, through Jan. 8, 2025, and Feb. 13, 2025, through Feb. 24, 2025.

Some deals on one-way flights out of Boston include:

Presque Isle: $49

Sarasota: $49

Miami: $54

Raleigh: $59

Fort Myers: $59

Nashville: $59

New York: $69

Washington D.C.: $69

West Balm Beach: $69

Steamboat Springs: $99

Seattle: $79

New Orleans: $79

Denver: $79

Grandy Cayman: $79

San Juan: $99

San Francisco: $99

Bermuda: $99

Austin: $99

Cancun: $114

