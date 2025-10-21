‘It’s not fair’: Haverhill police department, public schools facing heavy criticism

HAVERHILL, Mass. — In Haverhill, residents and educators say city leaders are silent on controversies impacting people across the city.

Heavy criticism first started surrounding the police department and its leadership, and now, it’s safety concerns within the public schools.

Mayor Melinda Barrett previously told Boston 25 News she’d prefer to give updates via statements, but with the recent surge of community concern, our crews approached Mayor Barrett once again for answers.

Crews were told she was “off-site.”

Last week, an independent investigation was launched into Haverhill’s police department after several changes in leadership within just three days.

That came after the death of a man in police custody over the summer and the unexpected passing of one of their officers in September.

Law enforcement and security expert Todd McGhee told Boston 25 News it could be months before answers are delivered.

“I would imagine this would maybe take a few months just to try and get everybody thoroughly interviewed and a final written report that would be submitted to the mayor,” said McGhee.

Boston 25 News contacted city councilors and the superintendent of public schools. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

