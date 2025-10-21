Haverhill educators outline school safety concerns amidst contract negotiations

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Hundreds of educators from Haverhill’s Education Association rallied outside the Nettle Middle School, sounding the alarm about reported, growing safety concerns in their district.

The union has been in contract negotiations with the school committee since March. Their latest bargaining session was held after the rally inside the school on Monday night.

HEA leaders spoke about the recent issues they’ve been facing in their classrooms.

“We can’t teach effectively if our classrooms aren’t safe,” said Jackie Dunn, a speech therapist in the district. "

She continued, “We’re talking about asthma from poor ventilation, we’re talking about educators getting sick... We have classrooms with mold, ceilings with leaks, and spaces where rodent dropping are found near where our kids eat and learn.”

A recent survey by the union garnered roughly 700 responses from city educators.

They reported:

70% say that students are not physically safe at all times during the school day.

69% say that the district fails to provide effective resources for students struggling with mental health.

72% say the district does not accurately communicate building conditions to caregivers.

Nearly 78% say the district fails to accurately communicate about the physical safety of teachers.

60% say the district does not foster a safe and supportive environment responsive to student needs.

The union is also asking for better wages in their ongoing contract negotiations. They claim their schools are underfunded and understaffed.

Megan Donavan, special needs professional, told Boston 25 Monday, “We take a lot of abuse, physical abuse from these kids. Sometimes you’re calling for support from another room because you’re being attacked, and there’s nobody to come for you/

The union president, Barry Davis, added, “Our schools are in crisis. Our staff isn’t safe. Our students aren’t safe. Our schools are underfunded. They will continue to be unsafe unless this city makes a real investment in public education.”

Boston 25 reached out to Haverhill’s mayor, superintendent, and school committee Monday and are waiting to hear back.

The union said the bargaining session Monday night was going well.

