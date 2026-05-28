Electric scooter rider seriously injured following crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — A juvenile riding an electric scooter was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Clinton on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on High Street in downtown Clinton around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the scooter and the car were both driving in the same direction and the car hit the scooter as it attempted to turn into a parking spot.

The male scooter rider suffered serious injuries, Clinton police say.

He was treated by EMTs from the Clinton Fire Department and paramedics from the Sterling Fire Department before being transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Clinton police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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