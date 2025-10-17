Independent investigation launched into Haverhill Police Department amid leadership turmoil

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An independent investigation into the Haverhill Police Department has been launched following rapid leadership changes and union pressure.

The investigation, led by attorney Regina Ryan, comes after the department experienced three chiefs in as many days due to votes of no confidence against former chiefs Robert Pistone and Stephen Doherty.

“It takes an outside investigation. One that should be transparent in finding facts, finding and discovering what transpired within the agency,” said law enforcement expert Todd McGee. “Why department members may be disgruntled and what led up to this vote of no confidence.”

The leadership changes in the Haverhill Police Department were influenced by union pressures and votes of no confidence.

The investigation will not cover the death of Francis Gigliotti, who died in police custody over the summer, a decision that has drawn criticism from Gigliotti’s family lawyer.

“I think it’s prudent that the mayor try to get this ship off the rocks, get things with the department moving back into smooth sailing waters, so to speak,” McGee added.

Boston 25 has reached out to the city on the cost of the investigation to taxpayers, but officials are working on providing that information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group