Governor files legislation to ensure full pay and benefits for injured Chelmsford firefighter

CHELSMFORD, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey filed legislation today to ensure that a Chelmsford firefighter, who fell 40 feet at the Massachusetts Fire Academy, receives full pay and benefits while he recovers from his injuries.

28-year-old Spinale suffered cataphoric injuries when he fell back in April and landed on concrete while he was preparing for the day’s exercises at the academy.

Because Spinale was not injured in state service, he is currently not eligible for injured on duty compensation.

Healey said her legislation would ensure he receives full pay and benefits while maintaining his full-time position with the Chelmsford Fire Department as he recovers from his injuries.

“He suffered from a tragic, life-altering accident while doing this important work, and the last thing he needs is to worry about whether he will continue to be able to support himself and his family,” said Healey.

“This legislation will ensure that he receives the full pay and benefits that he deserves so that he can rightfully focus on his recovery.”

“In the hours following Nick’s injury, we gave our word that we would help support him in his recovery however we could,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “We are deeply grateful for Governor Healey’s leadership in finding a way to make good on that promise.”

“We hope that members of the Massachusetts Legislation expedite the processing of this bill to prevent any lapses in Nick Spinale’s pay, coverage, and benefits. This bill serves as a testament to the PFFM that they will prioritize the welfare of our members during their time of need,” said the Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839 said in a statement.

“This bill demonstrates that through collaborative efforts and challenging discussions, significant and equitable decisions can produce positive impacts for first responders throughout Massachusetts.”

Spinale was released from intensive care on May 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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