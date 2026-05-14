SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Olivia Zerwas had her whole life ahead of her. She graduated from Emmanuel College last Spring with a degree in art therapy and quickly secured a job in her field as an art therapist at a senior living facility. She was as happy as could be, living in Shrewsbury with her parents to save up for her own place, commuting into Boston for her workday.

But everything changed on January 19.

After spending the night at her sister’s house in Cambridge, the 23-year-old was walking down Erie Street to grab a coffee for the ride back home to Shrewsbury. That’s when, officials say, a man driving a stolen car lost control, crashing into a building, and trapping the recent college graduate underneath.

“Took about 15 minutes for them to extract Olivia and thank heavens she doesn’t remember any of that,” her dad Chris Zerwas said.

‘Glass half full’: Parents seek justice and healing for daughter struck by stolen car in Cambridge

The driver, David Powell, allegedly has 43 prior court dockets, with all but seven resulting in convictions.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old ran from the scene before he was arrested.

“He left. How could a person do that?” Chris Zerwas questioned. “That’s the biggest thing that bothers me is no conscience.”

Olivia’s parents, Chris and Jen Zerwas, attended Powell’s arraignment in April as he faces several charges including assault and battery, pleading not guilty.

“The charges seem, not inconsequential by any means, but they seem lighter than when you look at your daughter and your daughter has her leg amputated, and her body mass is half of what is was before and she’s struggling just to be able to move,” Chris Zerwas explained.

Though, for Olivia’s family, their focus is not in the courtroom, but rather Olivia’s recovery at Mass General Hospital.

“We’re just focusing on her,” Chris Zerwas said. “Ideally justice will be done and we’re just focusing on helping Liv and making it as best as a bad situation can be.”

The Emmanual College graduate and art therapist has already endured months in intensive care, an amputated leg, a traumatic brain injury, multiple surgeries, and is now dealing with an infection.

“It’s a rollercoaster, it’s difficult. I’m nervous about the infection. I’m scared about that,” Olivia’s mom, Jen Zerwas said.

The family said the road ahead will be long, but describe Olivia as resilient, someone who loves art and helping people. They’re holding onto hope and faith through every step of her recovery, thankful for the community around them.

“Liv has gone through just a terrible ordeal, but she’s still with us,” Chris said.

“She’s a trooper. She’s a glass-half-full person. She’s amazing,” Jen said.

Olivia worked as an art therapist before the incident, and her parents say her boss is saving her job for when she’s able to come back.

The person police believe to be responsible, David Powell, is due back in Court on June 15.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Olivia and her family throughout her recovery.

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