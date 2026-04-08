Community rallying behind Chelmsford firefighter who fell 40 feet as he faces long road to recovery

STOWE, Mass. — A Chelmsford firefighter will have a significant road to recovery after he fell 40 feet, landing on solid concrete at the Massachusetts Firefighter Academy in Stowe yesterday.

28-year-old Nick Spinale suffered significant internal and external injuries which required transport via UMass Memorial Life flight.

At this time, according to Chelmsford Firefighters Local 1839, Spinale remains in the intensive care unit in Worcester where he is being treated for these life-threatening injuries.

The extent of injuries will require multiple surgeries and physical rehabilitation, according to Chelmsford Firefighters Local 1839.

“The outpouring of support from fellow firefighters with the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, International Association of Firefighters and the residents of Chelmsford and throughout Massachusetts has been astounding,” they said in a statement.

Anyone interested in supporting Spinale’s recovery during this time can donate via the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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