Investigators reveal likely cause of massive explosion that destroyed Taunton home

TAUNTON, Mass. — Fire officials reveal a preliminary cause of an explosion that destroyed a home in Taunton.

Officials say that, following an investigation, the explosion was a result of a natural gas leak, with officials saying that foul play is not suspected.

The fire occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday on 78 Plain Street, seriously injuring a 25-year-old Lucitha Blanc and her 2-year-old daughter.

Blanc ran back inside the home to save her daughter. Both victims suffered serious burns and were transported to the hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with the mother and daughter who were seriously injured, as well as everyone affected by this incident,” said Taunton Fire Chief Steven P. Lavigne.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell also called the incident ‘devastating’ for the family.

“This is a devastating event for their family and for the Plain Street neighborhood,” Mayor O’Connell said. “The City of Taunton is grateful to our first responders and partner agencies for their coordinated response, and we stand ready to support the family and surrounding residents in any way we can in the days ahead.”

The house was deemed a total loss.

Eversource, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, and the Department of Fire Services Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit are still investigating the cause of the explosion, the location of the gas leak, and the cause of ignition.

Officials want to remind everyone that if you smell gas in your home or building, get everyone out and call 9-1-1.

“In these circumstances, do not use any household appliances, electrical switches, electronic devices, or anything that could start a spark. Get everyone outside first, and then call 911,” officials wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

