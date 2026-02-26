Investigation into house explosion that injured mother, daughter in Taunton continues

TAUNTON, Mass. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a violent house explosion that left a mother and her two‑year‑old daughter seriously burned and sent shockwaves through a Taunton neighborhood.

The blast happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at 78 Plain Street, a three‑family home, sparked a fire that spread to the house next door.

Video captured the moment flames tore through the building, leaving behind a charred frame and debris scattered across the yard.

Neighbors shared photos showing the destruction inside their own home, which was also heavily damaged by the explosion and fire. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene, pushing people back as the structure continued to burn.

25‑year‑old Lucitha Blanc suddenly realized her two‑year‑old daughter, Janelle, was still inside.

“She went back for her child, and that’s when she suffered her injuries,” Chief Steve Lavigne explained.

Neighbors described the chaos and fear as they watched the fire spread.

“I pray to God the girl and the mom are OK. That’s all you can ask for — everything else can be replaced,” one neighbor said.

“Taunton’s a big city, but it’s a close‑knit community. You don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” another added.

Both mother and daughter were rushed to a Rhode Island hospital. Family members say they each require surgery but are expected to recover.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, though relatives believe a gas leak may be to blame.

