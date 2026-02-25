Mother, 2-year-old child seriously injured in Taunton house explosion

TAUNTON, Mass. — A mother and a child were seriously injured after a house explosion in Taunton.

Around 9:50 a.m., Taunton Police and Fire Departments responded to a home at 78 Plain St. following reports of an explosion, with reported multiple burn victims.

Upon arrival, crews found a three-family home fully engulfed in flames.

Eversource was on site to shut off utilities at the affected homes.

Two injured residents — a mother and child — were transported to area hospitals.

The 25-year-old woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with severe burns, and the 2-year-old child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Taunton Fire crews battled the flames with a ground attack and brought in several aerial trucks.

“The situation is now under control, but this was a very serious incident,” Chief Lavigne said. “The weather conditions present unique challenges, but we plan for these situations.”

Officials say that, from their understanding, the mother was able to escape and then went back inside to retrieve the child.

Three families lived in the home at 78 Plain St. The structure is a total loss, and eight residents have been displaced. Two adjacent homes sustained serious burn damage.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 they say they heard their homes shake when the house exploded.

“We heard something that sounded like a tree being ripped from the ground,” William James Shivers said.

The city has opened the Senior Center located on Olney Street for residents who were displaced by the explosion.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

