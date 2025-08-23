Investigation underway after person found dead in Weymouth hospital parking lot

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Weymouth after a person was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of South Shore Hospital

According to State Police, just after 2 p.m., Weymouth Police informed Troopers of an unattended death. Police say a person noticed an unresponsive man in the backseat of the car.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they located the man who was pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers assigned to the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit and the Crime Scene Services have arrived on the scene to investigate.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

