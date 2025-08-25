DA identifies body found inside car at South Shore Hospital amid suspicious death investigation

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities say the death investigation surrounding a body inside a vehicle at South Shore Hospital over the weekend is now considered to be suspicious.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine.

On Saturday around 2 p.m., police found Perry’s body wrapped in multiple blankets and secured with duct tape in the rear seat of 2019 black Honda Civic with a Maine license plate.

The Honda was parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

According to investigators, residents who live in a Scituate condominium complex along the Driftway saw news coverage of the investigation and called Scituate Police to report they saw a man loading a large, heavy blanket into a black Honda Civic at their neighbor’s residence earlier Saturday.

Scituate Police along with Massachusetts State Police executed a search warrant for the residence, claiming they seized several items of evidence.

No arrests have been made and a description of a potential suspect was not immediately available, although the DA’s office says Perry and person of interest were known to each other.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death for Perry.

No further information was immediately available.

