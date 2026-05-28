Couple accused of spraying victims, hurling wood and slurs in racist attack at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — A violent confrontation at an East Boston restaurant has led to serious charges against a husband and wife accused of attacking multiple people and hurling racial slurs.

Investigators say the incident happened on the back patio of Tertulia’s Café, located on Porter Street near the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the couple — identified as Gregory and Arielle Raso, who live next door — are each facing seven counts of assault and battery and seven counts of civil rights violations. Arielle Raso is also charged with seven counts of threatening to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say the situation began Monday evening around 6:45 p.m., when the suspects called in a noise complaint about the restaurant. Police reportedly told them to call back if the noise continued past 11 p.m.

Husband, wife facing charges in alleged racial assault on diners at Boston restaurant, DA says

Roughly two hours later, officers were called back to the scene — this time for reports of an active assault. Cell phone video captured part of the encounter, which the restaurant owner says escalated far beyond past disagreements.

According to investigators, victims told police that the couple yelled racial slurs, told them to “get out of this country,” and broke off a piece of a shared wooden fence and threw it.

Authorities say the thrown debris struck a 12-year-old child during the incident. The DA’s office also says officers heard one of the suspects admit to spraying the group with water and threatening violence, allegedly saying, “I will kill you.”

The restaurant owner says tensions with the neighboring couple over noise complaints have existed for years, but says this incident was unlike anything before.

“They show up through the fence, saying bad words, saying my customers have to leave,” Gildardo Breciado, the owner of Tertulia’s, said. “When they start throwing things, my customers get up, and they start trying to argue with the people, the neighbor.”

Gregory and Arielle Raso appeared in court on Tuesday, where they were both released on $750 bail.

A judge ordered the couple to stay away from the restaurant and have no contact with victims or patrons.

They are scheduled to return to court in July.

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