‘Incredibly rushed’: Law enforcement experts outline charges brought against Boston police officer

BOSTON — Law enforcement experts called the charges against Boston police officer Nicholas O’Malley “incredibly rushed” and in need of more investigation, like other manslaughter charges involving police.

O’Malley faced a judge Thursday, facing manslaughter charges after a police-involved, fatal shooting in response to a carjacking on March 11 in Roxbury.

Investigators say O’Malley wrongfully used lethal force against 39-year-old Stephenson King.

Attorney George Price has been following the case. He spent 12 years in law enforcement as a police officer in New Hampshire, and roughly a year with Boston Police. He then worked for the DEA.

“It seems incredibly rushed to me” he said. “Use of force investigations typically take weeks, if not months.”

Price said he’s never seen officer-involved charges come this quickly after a violent, on-duty incident.

He added, “I can’t imagine this man with a wife and 2 children, as a young police officer, had the intention to go to work and kill someone.”

Todd McGhee, security expert and former Massachusetts State Police trooper, also hopes to see a deeper investigation into the allegations.

“Very difficult to see a sworn officer go through these charges and allegations,” he said Thursday.

He’s spent years training law enforcement how to approach different situations, including carjacking calls, and when it is necessary to use lethal force.

McGhee explained, “Law enforcement is prohibited from deploying their firearm, lethal force to a fleeing felon or a fleeing motor vehicle... The exception is if the vehicle is coming directly at the police officer, it is considered a lethal weapon.”

O’Malley claimed in interviews that he feared for his colleague’s life as King was operating behind the wheel.

Investigators claimed evidence, including video and eyewitness accounts paint a different picture.

“That could be a strong argument for Officer O’Malley,” McGhee said. “To say that my perception from where I was standing... I thought my fellow officer’s life was in danger.”

Both McGhee and Price hope a deeper investigation can uncover the “totality of the circumstance” that turned deadly.

McGhee finished, “What else was exhibited by the operator of the motor vehicle that moved Officer O’Malley to think and perceive there was a much more dangerous threat? That still has to come out.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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