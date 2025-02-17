‘I mean it’s crazy’: Neighbors, residents react to Brookline building collapsing

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Neighbors heard this building in Brookline collapse Sunday morning on Vernon Street.

Surveillance video captures the moment it happens, crushing an SUV below.

Fire crews say the building was vacant since it was under construction, so luckily no one was hurt.

“We woke up this morning 9:30, 10 o’clock and just heard a really loud boom,”

Johnathan, a neighbor of the area recalls hearing the incident, saying it “sounded similar to actually the earthquake from a few weeks ago.”

“It could have been anybody driving by and anyone would have been killed I mean it’s crazy,” said Elliot Wayne, another resident of the area.

Neighbors say they feel for the family who lost their car, now crushed by bricks and debris, after the top two floors of this building collapsed.

“It’s a family that lives right there, they get in that car every day.” Said Wayne.

The deputy fire chief says the owner of this SUV had just gotten out of the car and walked back into the house.

“The family was just getting ready to go out, so thankfully anyway I think if it was a weekday it would probably be a different scenario because pretty busy this area.”

The people who live in the back building now can’t drive out of the area as crews work to clean up the mess.

The facade of the building had to be torn down since the rest of it was at risk of falling.

Several neighbors had to be evacuated from the building next door as a precaution and it’s unclear when they can return home.

Fire crews believe the winter weather is partially to blame but the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

