McDonald’s employee in Mass. to face criminal charges after viral video

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A McDonald’s employee from Southbridge who appeared to putting fries in her mouth and repacking them to presumably serve to customers in a viral video will face criminal charges, according to police.

The incident happened at an East Main Street McDonald’s, and captured the national attention, as well as local police.

“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values,” said the owners/operators of the company in a statement to Boston 25.

The employee, who has not yet been identified, will be arraigned in Dudley District Court via the summons process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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