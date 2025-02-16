Building collapse under investigation in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Crews are investigating after a partial building collapse in Brookline on Sunday morning.

The Brookline Fire Department responded to reports of the collapse at 50 Vernon Street around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered that the top two floors of the three-story building had fallen.

The building, which was under construction and vacant, was not occupied at the time of the incident, according to fire officials.

Video footage from the scene shows several cars in nearby driveways crushed by debris. Several of the adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

According to Brookline Building Commissioner Dan Bennett, the immediate concern is the free-standing wall and the stability of the attached front façade.

There are no injuries to report and at this time the cause of the collapse is unknown.

“All building permits for this site are active and valid,” Bennett said. The scene will be secured until the structure has been stabilized and everyone is asked to avoid the area as much as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

