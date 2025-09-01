‘I forgive him’: Victim of Plymouth stabbing recounts altercation with suspect

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Police are investigating a stabbing inside the Walmart on Colony Place Road on Saturday evening.

“I probably should have walked away from the situation altogether,” said Desmond James, who was stabbed inside the Walmart.

James says he was stabbed by a stranger by the check-out line.

“I was shopping at the self-checkout, and there was a man, he was being racist, insulting racial slurs, and I did reprimand him a bit and told him ‘the Lord Jesus will judge you for your word choices,” said James.

Then a physical fight quickly broke out between James and this other man.

“He did strike me first, I’m not gonna claim that I’m a victim, I do not feel like I’m a victim, I feel like there are things I could have done differently as well,” said James.

James says that while they were wrestling, the man then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the leg.

“You know he had a knife in his pocket, I’m legally blind so I didn’t see it and he stuck me in the leg,” said James.

James went to the hospital where he needed stitches.

“It’s right under here, it’s a wrapping around my leg, it got me underneath there, I was bleeding all down my leg, but you know it didn’t hit an artery and I’m okay,” said James.

On Sunday, Plymouth Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest whom they later located as this investigation continues.

Meanwhile, James has a message for the person who stabbed him.

“I forgive him, I forgive him, I pray he does not go to jail, I pray that the Lord Jesus comes into his heart and heals him,” said James.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police say this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

