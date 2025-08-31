Local

Plymouth police searching for person of interest in connection with stabbing at Walmart

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Plymouth stabbing person of interest Plymouth stabbing person of interest (Plymouth Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing at a Walmart on Saturday.

According to police, the stabbing happened at the Walmart in the Colony Place shopping area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While working with witnesses and Walmart, officers were able to obtain photos of a person of interest.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read