Plymouth police searching for person of interest in connection with stabbing at Walmart

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing at a Walmart on Saturday.

According to police, the stabbing happened at the Walmart in the Colony Place shopping area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While working with witnesses and Walmart, officers were able to obtain photos of a person of interest.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

