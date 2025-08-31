Investigation underway after person stabbed inside Plymouth Walmart

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed inside a Walmart in Plymouth.

The incident occurred earlier on Saturday after reports of a person being stabbed inside the shopping center.

Once police were on scene, they provided aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time, and they are currently searching for the identity of the other party who left the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group