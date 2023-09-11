‘I am a Patriot for life:’ Quarterback Tom Brady will be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady ran out of the tunnel in front of a screaming New England crowd one more time Sunday, returning to the place where he established himself as one of the NFL’s greatest players to thank Patriots fans for “another day in this stadium that I will never forget.”

“Nobody 23 years ago would imagine that this journey would bring us here today,” said Brady.

Brady, New England’s favorite son, left a permanent imprint on Patriots fans far and wide, quarterbacking the franchise to six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 16 division titles in 20 seasons in Foxboro. To say the least, it was a thrilling ride many hoped would never end.

Those Hall of Fame-worthy achievements were honored during a special halftime ceremony of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles when Brady took the stage set up on the field and declared himself “a Patriot for life.”

“All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives,” Brady said. “But one thing I am sure of and that will never change is that I am a Patriot for life.”

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced that the team would waive the four-year waiting period and induct Brady into the franchise hall of fame next summer.

In addition to accelerating the induction process, Kraft also announced that for the first time, the team will host its Hall of Fame ceremony inside Gillette Stadium to accommodate as many fans as possible. The ceremony will be held the evening of June 12, 2024.

Eagles Patriots Football Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, as Patriots President Jonathan Kraft, left, looks on during halftime ceremonies held to honor Brady at an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady finished his career as the most accomplished player in NFL history with 251 wins, 15 Pro Bowl berths, seven Super Bowl wins, 7,753 completions, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns. He announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2023.

Brady will become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX.

The Patriots are 25-27, losing 25-20 their season opener to the Eagles on Sunday, and have not won a playoff game since he left.

