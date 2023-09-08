‘He’s really excited’: Patriots owner Robert Kraft reveals new details about Tom Brady celebration

FOXBORO, Mass. — The illustrious career of longtime New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady will be celebrated Sunday at Gillette Stadium as his former team hosts the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opening game.

Brady, New England’s favorite son, left a permanent imprint on Patriots fans far and wide, quarterbacking the franchise to six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 16 division titles in 20 seasons in Foxboro. To say the least, it was a thrilling ride many hoped would never end.

Now, those Hall of Fame-worthy achievements will be honored during a special halftime ceremony during this weekend’s 4:25 p.m. game, team chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. Patriots fans will be given an opportunity to appropriately thank Brady for the success he brought to the region and listen to him deliver a speech, seven months after “retiring for good” from the NFL.

At a ribbon-cutting event for upgrades at Gillette on Thursday, Kraft said the team wants to give Brady and his family a proper sendoff.

“I talked to him recently. He’s really excited and I’m excited,” Kraft told reporters. “Our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way, and we’re going to do something special and unique with him.”

Kraft also confirmed that Brady will have 20 family members on hand as the hometown faithful remembers his legacy.

“All of his nephews, nieces, his sisters, his parents. We’re honored to be hosting all of them,” Kraft said. “The NFL is 103 years old I believe. We were privileged to have the greatest player in the history of the game for 20 percent of those years right here. I think it’s kind of cool to say thank you to him.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick added, “He certainly deserves it.”

On his “Let’s Go Podcast” with Jim Gray, Brady talked about the special reunion and how he remembers his time with the Patriots.

“A lot of gratitude,” Brady said. “I had two decades of incredible life-changing, altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there. Memories with people there. I’m creating a new memory with people there. To go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way. I’ve not been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went there once as a competitor. And now I’m going to go there really as a fan and then I’m going to be there in the future as a broadcaster.”

Mac Jones, who was drafted to be No. 12′s successor following a short stint with Cam Newton at the helm, says he believes Brady’s legacy has helped, not hurt, his progress as a quarterback.

“I think Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. So, to follow up on him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set, every day,” Jones said. “Honestly, we’re definitely two different players, and that’s the only advice I’d have. Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do, is put your best foot forward and compete. But yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

If you want to see the GOAT’s goodbye in person, the price of admission will cost a pretty penny. Week 1 tickets for the Patriots-Eagles are the hottest in the NFL, selling at an average price of $702, according to Vivid Seats. That’s +663% more in demand than Peyton Manning’s retirement ceremony in 2017, data shows.

But if you are unable to make the game in person, the team announced the ceremony will also be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official Facebook, X, and YouTube pages.

Brady last appeared in Gillette Stadium in October 2021 as a member of the Tampa Buccaneers, winning 19-17 over the Patriots.

