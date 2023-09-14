Hurricane Lee in Massachusetts: Latest maps, timeline, possible impacts

BOSTON — Hurricane Lee is barreling north in the Atlantic Ocean and the storm is threatening to bring storm surge flooding to the east coast of Massachusetts as early as late Friday.
Don't forget to check out and bookmark our one-stop shop for #Lee information at https://t.co/mER8i5Icu4
As of late Wednesday, Lee was located about 370 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with winds of up to 105 miles per hour. It was moving north-northwest at 9 mph.
LATEST TRACK
Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada as a Category 1 storm on Friday and Saturday.
Rain and wind could start impacting eastern Massachusetts late Friday night before peaking Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night, Boston 25′s Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.
LATEST WEATHER ALERTS
The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Nantucket, Dukes, Barnstable, Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Eastern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties.
The NWS said that a storm surge watch is in effect for Nantucket and Barnstable counties.
STORM SURGE
Storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground level is possible along the northern coast of Barnstable County along Cape Cod Bay and along the northern coast of Nantucket.
In a warning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said, “Storm surge flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property and accounts for about half of the deaths associated with tropical storms and hurricanes in the U.S.”
RAINFALL FORECAST
When it comes to Lee’s precipitation, Cape Cod and Nantucket are expected to be the areas that are most impacted, with 2-4 inches of rainfall possible Friday night into Saturday.
WIND GUST FORECAST
Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils.
The best chance for 60-70 mph gusts will be on Cape Cod and the Islands. Boston, the South Shore and North Shore, and parts of the Merrimack Valley could see gusts of up to 50 mph. Points more inland will likely see 30-40 mph winds.
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
From 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday, travel will be slowgoing for residents of Cape Cod and the Islands. Motorists should expect some delays through the afternoon before things ultimately calm down by 8 p.m.
OTHER CONCERNS
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also warned of dangerous rip currents and waves along the coast.
“Hurricane Lee may cause dangerous surf, high tide, and rip currents in New England coastal areas this week. Check advisories & water conditions before you go to the beach,” Readygov said in a tweet shared by the NOAA.
Hurricane #Lee may cause dangerous surf, high tide, and rip currents in New England coastal areas this week.
Check advisories & water conditions before you go to the beach.
Learn more about rip currents: https://t.co/BtK2Ctt1oJ pic.twitter.com/Ida2iLrA8u
For the very latest on Lee’s tracking stay with Boston 25 online and on-air.
