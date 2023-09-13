Tropical storm, storm surge watches issued for Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee tracks north

NEW ENGLAND — Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee spins on a northward path in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening to bring wind damage and flooding to the east coast of the Bay State this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a tropical storm watch for Nantucket, Dukes, Barnstable, Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Eastern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Nantucket and Barnstable counties, the NWS said.

As of early Wednesday evening, Lee was located about 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph. And to put that in perspective locally, Lee was located about 960 miles south of Nantucket and about 1050 miles south-southeast of Boston.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee was expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday and remain a “large and dangerous hurricane.”

“Hurricane Lee is forecast to pass offshore of southern New England on Saturday but its impacts will extend far from the storm’s center. Lee should bring rough surf, damaging winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts,” the NWS said in hurricane statement.

The following are the primary hazards of concern with Lee, according to the NWS:

Rough surf - Ocean beaches will experience dangerous rip currents and beach erosion through the weekend. Rough seas will also pose a significant hazard to mariners.

- Ocean beaches will experience dangerous rip currents and beach erosion through the weekend. Rough seas will also pose a significant hazard to mariners. Damaging wind - Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils.

- Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils. Flooding rainfall - Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time.

- Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time. Surge - Storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground level possible along the northern coast of Barnstable County along Cape Cod Bay, and along the northern coast of Nantucket.

For the very latest on Lee’s tracking stay with Boston 25 online and on-air.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

