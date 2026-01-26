Hundreds of schools closed on Monday as powerful snowstorm hammers Mass.

Heads up, parents and students!

Hundreds of schools across Massachusetts will be closed on Monday due to a powerful storm that is bringing heavy snow to the Northeast.

The long-duration weather event is the Boston area’s first true snowstorm in four years.

Gov. Maura Healey urged residents to stay off the roads due to dangerous driving conditions.

More than a foot of snow was already on the ground in many communities early Sunday night.

Snow is expected to persist into Monday evening.

