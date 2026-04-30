Hundreds gather in Wellesley to honor two young siblings after tragic deaths

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Wellesley community came together in grief and remembrance Wednesday night, packing St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church for a vigil honoring two young siblings whose deaths have shaken the town.

Although cameras were not allowed inside, the turnout spoke volumes. Church leaders said the space was filled to capacity, with roughly 500 people attending to pay tribute to Ella and Kai MacAusland.

Wellesley community mourns the loss of Ella and Kai

The children, just 7 and 6 years old, were found dead in their Wellesley home on Friday.

Authorities have arrested their mother, Janette MacAusland, who was located in Vermont after leaving the state. She is now facing charges in connection with the deaths of her children.

According to court documents, MacAusland had been going through a divorce and was experiencing mental health challenges in the time leading up to the incident.

At the vigil, community members gathered to mourn and support one another. Church leaders described the service as a space for prayer and gentle sharing of grief. Attendees lit candles, sang songs, and offered words of hope as they remembered the lives of Ella and Kai.

The children’s mother appeared before a judge in Vermont earlier this week.

She is expected to be returned to Massachusetts in the coming days to face murder charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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