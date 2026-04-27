Wellesley mom accused of killing her kids appears before judge on fugitive-from-justice charge

RUTLAND, V.T. — A Wellesley mother appeared on video in a Vermont courtroom, facing a fugitive-from-justice charge in connection with the deaths of her two children, 6-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Kai.

Authorities say the investigation began in Vermont, when officials received a call from a family member’s home after 49-year-old Janette MacAusland arrived with a bleeding wound on her neck and appeared highly distraught.

Vermont police said they then became concerned about the condition of MacAusland’s children, and called Wellesley police to conduct a welfare check on the home.

They found both children dead inside the residence on Edgemoor Avenue on Friday night.

She was charged with two counts of murder in connection to their deaths.

‘Full of life and laughter’: Mother accused in children’s deaths was in custody battle, records show Courtesy: Cale Darrah

On Monday morning, MacAusland agreed to be extradited back to Massachusetts to face the murder charges. She will have to appear in court in the next two weeks.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 show MacAusland and her husband were in the midst of a divorce and custody battle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group