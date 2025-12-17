Hundreds gather for vigil for students killed in Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI — More than one hundred people gathered inside the church at Brown University on Tuesday to pray for the victims of the mass shooting on campus just a few days ago.

For many students and alumni, it was important to be here together as they mourned the two students killed on Saturday, while several others are still recovering from gunshot wounds in the hospital.

“It’s important in that it’s better than sitting alone and being sad and depressed,” said Chris Kremer, a Brown University Alum.

Dan Beazley drove all the way from Michigan to be here, carrying a massive cross.

“It’s 65 pounds, it’s 10 feet tall,” said Beazley. “My ministry is this cross that I’m holding and I take it to the darkest situations around the country.”

He says he’s been inspiring students to pray during this dark time.

“When the community comes together like this and they continue to do that you’ll see the healing happen at such a much more rapid pace if they don’t do this,” said Beazley.

Meanwhile, many here are still uneasy as the search for the gunman continues.

Police released new, enhanced video of a person of interest Tuesday, walking near the campus shortly before those shots rang out.

“People always want to see wrongdoers brought to justice,” said Kremer. “I’m no different and I certainly hope for the sake of people who you know are working and learning and schools around this country that he gets caught soon.”

Providence Police and the FBI are urging residents in the area around campus to check their surveillance cameras for the days leading up to the mass shooting to see if they can track the movements of that person of interest

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group