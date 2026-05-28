Suspect accused of breaking into Harvard dorm and assaulting student arrested

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a break-in and assault at a Harvard drom has been taken into custody.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a 31-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants from Harvard police was taken into custody by both Wakefield and Massachusetts State Troopers.

“The HUPD investigation involved extensive coordination with several local and state law enforcement agencies,” said a spokesperson for the Harvard University Police. “Both the Wakefield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police played active roles in today’s arrest.”

The incident occurred back on Tuesday night, May 19, around 5:45 p.m., when a woman was allegedly assaulted inside a Harvard University residence hall, prompting an active search for the suspect and increased security measures across campus.

MIT breaking and entering suspect (MIT Police Department)

Police logs showed that the man had entered the Lowell House by following a student in. There, the suspect then followed the student from behind as she was entering her room, covered her mouth, and tried forcing her into her room.

The student screamed, drawing the attention of nearby residents and causing the man to flee.

Then, later on in the night, officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to Sidney Pacific, an MIT residence hall at 70 Pacific Street, for a report of a suspicious person inside the building.

According to police, the man gained entry around 5:45 p.m. by following a woman through a side entrance and then later left around 6 p.m.

The man is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Cambridge District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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