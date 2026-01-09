Hundreds gather in Boston Common to protest ICE shooting in Minneapolis

BOSTON — Hundreds of people protested in Boston Common Thursday night to show support for Renee Nicole Good, the wife and mother who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday.

“This is our gestapo era, and we need to stand up and say no,” said Janet Gottler, who joined the rally. “I came out because I was just positively horrified and heartsick to see out of control ICE.”

Federal authorities say Good was using her car as a weapon against ICE agents, so the officer shot her in self-defense.

She was driving a dark colored SUV when officers were trying to get her to move her car and shot her through the windshield.

“We know that they will continue to lie,” said Mahala Moffitt at the rally in Boston. “What we have to do is look with our own eyes, listen with our own ears and see what they’re actually doing to people on the ground.”

After rallying at the Common, this crowd took to the streets to march through Boston to send a message to the federal government.

“It’s just a terrifying time, it reminds me of the fascist era that my mother lived through, that my parents lived through, and the message to us was: never be a bystander, never be complicate, never be complacent,” said Gottler. “So I think that’s why we’re coming out even when we’re scared, to say this has to stop.”

