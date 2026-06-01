Watchdog calls finances at Massachusetts sheriffs’ offices ‘chaotic,’ cites $110M deficit

A state watchdog report released Monday describes spending across Massachusetts’ 14 sheriffs’ offices as “chaotic,” citing deficits, lost revenue, and instances of illegal overspending.

The Office of the Inspector General’s report found the departments collectively facing a historic $110 million deficit at the end of fiscal year 2025. The report was mandated by state lawmakers amid concerns about how the offices manage public funds.

According to the OIG, investigators identified multiple financial management issues across the sheriffs’ departments, including the use of accounts outside standard state oversight.

Among the findings:

Sheriffs operate approximately 120 private bank accounts outside the knowledge and oversight of the state treasurer and comptroller

Departments regularly transfer funds out of payroll accounts to cover other expenses

There is a lack of understanding of which programs are funded by the state and how that funding is structured

Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro said the missteps have led to “…uncontrolled spending with little to no oversight. To put it in sheriffs’ terms, it’s a bit like the wild west.”

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association provided Boston 25 News with the following statement:

“Throughout this review, the Massachusetts Sheriffs have been collaboratively engaged with the Office of the Inspector General (IGO) and appreciate the time and effort devoted to this examination. The Sheriffs will carefully evaluate the report’s findings and recommendations and will study and deliberate them as part of our continued efforts to strengthen operations, enhance accountability, and ensure responsible use of public resources across the Commonwealth.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group