Large police investigation underway in Malden neighborhood

MALDEN. Mass. — A large police investigation is underway in Malden.

The incident is unfolding at the intersection of James Street and Medford Street.

Video from the scene shows a car smashed into a fence, that car also has multiple windows smashed out.

A undercover law enforcement vehicle was also involved in the crash and has damage to the front of it.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 off camera that they heard the crash just after 5 a.m. and that they saw two people get arrested.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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