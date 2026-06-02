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Large police investigation underway in Malden neighborhood

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

MALDEN. Mass. — A large police investigation is underway in Malden.

The incident is unfolding at the intersection of James Street and Medford Street.

Video from the scene shows a car smashed into a fence, that car also has multiple windows smashed out.

A undercover law enforcement vehicle was also involved in the crash and has damage to the front of it.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 off camera that they heard the crash just after 5 a.m. and that they saw two people get arrested.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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