Walpole homeowners offering parking for World Cup fans near Gillette Stadium

With the first FIFA World Cup match in Foxboro less than two weeks away, concerns about stadium parking costs and availability are prompting some nearby homeowners to open their properties to fans looking for a more convenient and affordable place to park.

Residents in South Walpole are preparing for an influx of visitors by turning their yards and driveways into temporary parking lots on match days.

“Quite a few of our neighbors do it around here, so I figured we’d join the party,” said Walpole resident Justin Burdon.

Burdon obtained a permit from the Town of Walpole that allows him to accommodate up to 26 vehicles on his Washington Street property. He plans to charge $100 per vehicle.

“We’ll just have them come through the driveway and park on the lawn in rows so no one’s blocked in or out,” Burdon said.

He said the permitting process involved several requirements, including a fee.

“There’s a bunch of rules around it, so we had to have the town come out and assess the property and let us know how we should do it,” he said.

Another resident, Priscilla MacKenzie, is also charging $100 per vehicle on match days.

MacKenzie is taking reservations for parking spots at her home on Shufelt Road and said she is already fully booked for the first World Cup match on June 13. Her property can accommodate up to 16 vehicles.

“I have eight cars parallel here, then there’s one car up here that’s straight up and down. Then I take little cars and put five of them fanned out under those trees,” MacKenzie said while describing her parking setup.

One advantage of MacKenzie’s location is its proximity to the stadium. A walking path at the end of her dead-end street leads directly toward the stadium area.

MacKenzie said it took her only 11 minutes to walk from her home to the ticket gate through a pedestrian cut-through, which leads to the parking lot across from the stadium.

“People are so grateful when they park on Shufelt because it just takes away all the traffic and you don’t have to be on Route 1,” she said.

As World Cup excitement builds, many homeowners in the area are advertising available parking spaces on social media. Others plan to attract drivers on game days by directing traffic to their properties.

“What happens is the traffic gets super backed up, so people will park wherever they can and just walk to the stadium. It’s a lot easier,” Burdon said. “That intersection gets really jammed up, so my wife will be down there waving people to the lot and I’ll be helping park the cars on the lawn.”

Official stadium parking for World Cup matches is priced at $175 per vehicle, according to FIFA. Homeowners in nearby neighborhoods hope their lower-cost alternatives will appeal to visitors while providing an opportunity to earn extra income during one of the region’s biggest sporting events.

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