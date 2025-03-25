Human remains discovered in NH marsh identified as missing mother Amanda Grazewski

DERRY, NH — The human remains found in New Hampshire last week have been positively identified as a missing mother who was last seen five years ago.

The skeletal remains found behind the Hoodkroft Country Club on Thursday belonged to Amanda Grazewski, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Human remains discovered in Derry Marsh, positively identified as 23 year old Amanda Grazewski. She disappeared almost 5 yrs ago to the day. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/6pWrQyNJTS — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) March 25, 2025

Grazewski, a 23-year-old single mother, vanished on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Amanda was living at a hotel in Nashua, but her money ran out and a friend brought her to a house on Birch Street. Sometime overnight, Amanda disappeared, leaving behind her phone, laptop and clothes.

“Our thoughts are with Amanda Grazewski’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy to them,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement and forensic professionals involved in this case, as well as to the community members who have provided valuable tips throughout this investigation.”

Police scoured the marshy area behind the Derry golf course for several hours Thursday after receiving a tip for a body in the area.

0 of 11 Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Officials performing search connected to missing New Hampshire mother, source says (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

Joan O’Connor, Amanda’s aunt, recently told Boston 25 News she was hopeful her niece’s body would be recovered.

“All we can do is keep looking,” O’Connor told Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

Officials say the investigation into the cause and manner of her death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to Ms. Grazewski’s disappearance or death is asked to contact investigators with the Derry Police Department at (603) 432-6111.

Search for Amanda Grazewski continues in NH on 5-year anniversary of her disappearance

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group