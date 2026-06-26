Son accused of stabbing father to death in Wellesley park, faces judge

A 26-year-old Wellesley man appeared in court Friday morning, accused of stabbing and killing his father in a park the day before.

James Bennett was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder of his father.

Prosecutors detailed that Bennett was seen playing soccer together with his father and talking about going to dinner.

Shortly after, witnesses allegedly reported hearing the victim scream, “he’s killing me, he’s killing me!”

Three separate people called 911.

Officers arrived and found him bleeding from around 20 stab wounds to face, back of neck, stomach and arm. The victim, who prosecutors say had his arm almost completely severed, told officers that his son was behind the attack.

Prosecutors say James Bennett ran back home where he lives with his mom, showered, changed clothes, put the knife and bloody clothes in a bag before turning himself in to the police.

Bennett allegedly told police where they could find the knife.

DNA evidence was also found under his father’s fingernails at the scene, according to prosecutors.

Bennett is being held without bail.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group