Search for Amanda Grazewski continues in NH on 5-year anniversary of her disappearance

DERRY, NH — In Derry, New Hampshire it is a somber anniversary.

It has been five years since 23-year-old Amanda Grazewski, a single mom, was last seen.

And on this fifth anniversary, the search for Amanda took to the skies where Janness Keller of Sky Dog Aerial Thermal Imaging volunteered his time, flying a drone over a marsh in Derry.

“I’ve got the time, I’ve got the equipment I’m a parent,” said Keller.

Joan O’Connor, Amanda’s aunt, closely watched the work.

In five years, she has never stopped looking for Amanda.

“It’s stressful wondering are you going to see her again,” O’Connor said.

Amanda Grazewski vanished on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid 19 epidemic.

Amanda was living at a hotel in Nashua, but her money ran out.

A friend brought her to a house on Birch Street.

Sometime overnight, Amanda disappeared leaving behind her phone, laptop and clothes.

Derry, NH Police tell Boston 25 that after five years of investigation, they are still trying to solve this case.

“We’ll keep pushing forward and doing the best we can to solve this,” Captain Thomas said.

Over the weekend, Janness’ drone recorded an image in the marsh’s waters.

It could be a body, or it could simply be branches.

Until there’s a physical search no one really knows.

But for now, at five years, Joan OConnor is glad to the search for Amanda is not over.

“It’s another search that hasn’t been done in five years. All we can do is keep looking,” Joan O’Connor said.

There is a $10,000 Reward offered in the case.

Call Derry, NH Police at 603.432.6111 with any tips.





